Clamour for one more ring road grows

With the density of vehicles rising by the day in the city, the clamour for a second ring road has been growing. Many feel that this is necessary to ease traffic congestion and a viable alternative to widening arterial roads or constructing flyovers.

According to an official in the Transport Department, the number of vehicles registered in Puducherry region was 68,208 in 2017 and 65,626 in 2018. Although the number of registration of vehicles came down to 58,380 in 2019 because of slowdown, there has been steady increase in the number till 2016, said the official.

A survey conducted by the traffic police in association with Sri Manakula Vinayagar Engineering College on a Friday and a Saturday three years ago revealed that around 3 lakh vehicles enter and leave the town every day. The survey was conducted at five entry points of Ajantha Signal, 45 Feet Road, Raja Theatre junction, Odiansalai and Sonanpalayam revealed that around 2.6 lakh two-wheelers, 17,000 cars, 3,200 light commercial vehicles, 13,000 autorickshaws, 3,500 load carriages, 2,200 buses and 1,500 vans enter and leave the Boulevard area. Of the 17,000 cars, more than 50% are from the neighbouring States.

“Yes, it is absolutely necessary that the government starts planning another ring road. We should learn from Chennai and Bengaluru. It will be wise to have a ring road to divert traffic coming from outside. A ring road will open up new areas of economic growth,” M. Nandakumar, secretary, Sedarapet Industry Association, said.

Steady increase in the number of vehicles has put pressure on road infrastructure, said Arun Menon, an industrialist. “The present road infrastructure is unable to handle the volume of traffic. Traffic jams have become a routine affair and the number of road accidents, especially those involving two-wheeler riders, are on the rise. Creation of an outer ring road will ease pressure on the existing four roads that connect Puducherry,” said Mr. Menon.

The former Member of Parliament M. Ramadass said the key component for having such a huge infrastructure was funding. “How and where will the government find finance is a million dollar question. If the construction of a bridge over Uppanar, which is yet to be completed even after 13 years is any indication, a ring road proposal is a long shot,” he said.

Meticulous planning

The government had to be careful about planning, cost estimation, appointment of contractors and coordination with local population. “The increasing traffic in future and the associated environmental issues will have to be factored in now itself. The government may do well to consider the Comprehensive Mobility Plan prepared by Delhi Integrated Multi Model Transit System Ltd. to ease traffic congestion in Puducherry besides having a ring road,” Mr. Ramadass said.

An outer ring road, rather than building an expressway, is the only solution to ameliorate the chaotic conditions in many sectors in the city, said Babu, a resident of Natesan Nagar. Vehicles coming from Cuddalore and from Chennai could be diverted to outer ring roads. This would help Puducherry preserve its old-world charm, he said.

Priority should be to divert vehicles going towards Cuddalore from entering Puducherry via JIPMER. Similarly, there a large number of vehicles from Cuddalore proceeding to Chennai or other districts of Tamil Nadu pass through the city to enter the Tindivanam highway.

According to Mr. Babu, vehicles that pass through the city have to go via several busy junctions in the city such as Ariyankuppam, Marappalam, Indira Gandhi Square, Rajiv Gandhi Square and Shivaji statue. This caused huge traffic jams, not to speak of the air pollution.

“It's the need of the hour to move the bus stand and general hospital to a larger space. Government must build a mofussil bus terminus as had been done in Chennai by having a terminus at Koya mbedu,” Mr. Babu said.

Fund shortage

A senior engineer with the Public Works Department told The Hindu that there was a proposal for a second ring road connecting Puducherry-Tindivanam stretch of NH 66 with the Puducherry-Cuddalore stretch of NH 45, after passing through Puducherry-Villupuram stretch of NH 45. As per the plan, the ring road would connect Gorimedu, Mettupalayam, Moolakulam, Thakkakuttai, Kompakkam and Nonankuppam.

“The government has approached the Union Ministry of Highways for funding. It will be impossible for us to fund the project. Land acquisition will itself run to several crores of rupees,” the official said.