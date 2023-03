March 04, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Civil Supplies department is planning to issue honorary ration cards to those who wish not to avail any freebies.

Director of the Department S. Sakthivel in a release said people who obtained such cards would be treated as special category citizens. Even those who have got red and yellow cards can also switch over to honorary ration cards. Interested persons could dial at 9442194480 for assistance or send a Whatsapp message on the same number, the release said.