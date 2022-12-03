  1. EPaper
Civil society group writes to Puducherry L-G on Ponlait’s violation in running a cooperation

The present pathetic condition of cooperative societies, especially Ponlait, is affecting people, the letter stated

December 03, 2022 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau
Ponlait milk packets.

Ponlait milk packets. | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

People’s Pulse, a civil society group, has sought an inquiry into the violation of rules in running the administration of Cooperative Milk Producers Union, popularly known as Ponlait.

In a letter addressed to the Lt. Governor on Friday, president of People’s Pulse P. Devanathan said people involved in bringing down the organisation has to be taken to task. “The fact that Cooperative Rules have been thrown to winds for all these years has to be investigated by an appropriate agency and culprits should be brought to book. The present pathetic condition of cooperative societies, especially Ponlait, is affecting people,” he said.

He wrote the letter citing a report in The Hindu on Friday about the absence of elected body and advisory council in Ponlait. The letter had been marked to the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary for immediate action to rectify the mistakes in the functioning of the society.

