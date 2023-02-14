Civil society group demands nodal officer for grievances meet

February 14, 2023 08:09 am | Updated 08:09 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

People’s Pulse, a civil society group, has urged the Lieutenant Governor to immediately appoint a nodal officer for conducting the proposed monthly grievances meet in government departments.

In a letter to the Lieutenant Governor, P. Devanathan, president of People’s Pulse, said it was a welcome step on the part of the government to issue a notification declaring 15th of every month or the next working day as ‘Public Grievance Redressal Day’. The notification had clearly given a direction to officers to be present in their chamber to receive and hear pubic grievances throughout the day.

Arrangements should be made by the departments to process the grievances the same day and the applicant should be informed of the tentative timeline of the response. No official meetings should be scheduled on that day except for emergent circumstances,’ he said.

Mr. Devanathan said though the notification had been issued, the Information Department had failed to provide the event a wide publicity. “The Lt. Governor and Chief Secretary should direct the Information Department to provide publicity so that people could take up their grievances with departments concerned,” he said.