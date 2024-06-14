ADVERTISEMENT

Civil Services prelims at seven sub-centres on Sunday

Published - June 14, 2024 10:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Candidates should bring their e-Admit Card along with the Photo Identity Card to the exam hall

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 2,578 candidates will appear for the All India Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination being conducted by the Union Public Service Commission on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The examination will be held from 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and from 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

The administration will operate special buses to these sub-centres---Bharathidasan Government College for Women, Muthialpet, Vivekananda Higher Secondary School (HSS), Sellaperumalpet, Women’s Engineering College, Airport Road, Lawspet, Vallalar Government Girls HSS, Lawspet, Immaculate Heart of Mary Girls’ HSS, Uppalam Road (first and second floors), Nethaji Nagar and Vivekananda HSS (Lakshmi Hall and Saraswathi Mahal), Sellaperumalpet (for visually challenged/LDCP-locomotor disability and cerebral palsy candidates).

ADVERTISEMENT

The buses will be operated between 7 a.m. and 8.15 a.m. and after the completion of the exam at 4.30 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The UPSC has stated that entry into the examination venue will be closed 30 minutes before the scheduled time of the commencement of the examination for the forenoon and afternoon sessions.

Candidates should bring their e-Admit Card along with the (original) Photo Identity Card to the exam hall.

Arrangements have been made to accommodate physically-challenged candidates in the ground floor of the specified exam centre.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

test/examination

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US