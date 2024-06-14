GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Civil Services prelims at seven sub-centres on Sunday

Candidates should bring their e-Admit Card along with the Photo Identity Card to the exam hall

Published - June 14, 2024 10:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 2,578 candidates will appear for the All India Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination being conducted by the Union Public Service Commission on Sunday.

The examination will be held from 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and from 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

The administration will operate special buses to these sub-centres---Bharathidasan Government College for Women, Muthialpet, Vivekananda Higher Secondary School (HSS), Sellaperumalpet, Women’s Engineering College, Airport Road, Lawspet, Vallalar Government Girls HSS, Lawspet, Immaculate Heart of Mary Girls’ HSS, Uppalam Road (first and second floors), Nethaji Nagar and Vivekananda HSS (Lakshmi Hall and Saraswathi Mahal), Sellaperumalpet (for visually challenged/LDCP-locomotor disability and cerebral palsy candidates).

The buses will be operated between 7 a.m. and 8.15 a.m. and after the completion of the exam at 4.30 p.m.

The UPSC has stated that entry into the examination venue will be closed 30 minutes before the scheduled time of the commencement of the examination for the forenoon and afternoon sessions.

Candidates should bring their e-Admit Card along with the (original) Photo Identity Card to the exam hall.

Arrangements have been made to accommodate physically-challenged candidates in the ground floor of the specified exam centre.

