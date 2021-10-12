Civic polls: Puducherry Govt urged to form fresh panel for delimitation of wards

PUDUCHERRY:

12 October 2021 12:16 IST

It should examine the findings of the 2016 committee and suggest fresh delimitation of wards and reserve wards for OBC, Women, SCs and STs, says former Lok Sabha MP Ramadass

Former Lok Sabha MP M. Ramadass on Tuesday, October 12 ,2011 urged the government to form a fresh committee to carry out delimitation exercise for local body polls.

In a statement, he said the panel could examine the findings of the 2016 committee and suggest fresh delimitation of wards and reserve wards for OBC, Women, SCs and STs.

The committee, if needed, could use the projected population of 2021 for delimitation. The committee should be given a time limit of 45 days to present its report before the government, political parties and State Election Commission.

Advertising

Advertising

After the publication of the final report in gazette, the SEC should immediately approach the Supreme Court to seek permission for conduct of the polls in the next three months, he said.

‘SEC should be beyond criticism’

While urging the SEC, government and political parties should work jointly for the conduct of the polls, Mr. Ramadass said, “The SEC undoubtedly is a statutory body. But its activities should be beyond public criticism and free from discrepancies and deficiencies. In implementing its rules and regulations, the SEC should work in consonance with the political and social reality and avoid alleged autocratic behaviour.”

The political parties should also understand the legal “constraints” under which the SEC operates. They should also develop a “genuine” interest in holding the polls. Political parties should consider local body polls as a positive opportunity to accommodate and empower their grassroot workers with positions of authority and social respect thereby keeping them "happy."