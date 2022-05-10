Civic body denies increasing vending fee for Sunday Market

A few vendors who have occupied more space are refusing to pay additional fee, says Municipal Commissioner S. Sivakumar

A few vendors who have occupied more space are refusing to pay additional fee, says Municipal Commissioner S. Sivakumar

The Puducherry Municipality on Tuesday denied allegations by the Sunday Market Traders Association that it had increased the vending fee on Mahatma Gandhi Road where hundreds of marginal traders set up wayside stalls every Sunday. Reports that the charges have been increased are untrue, it said.

Municipal Commissioner S. Sivakumar said the fees were fixed according to the law and the vendors were charged ₹10 per square metre. If the occupancy exceeded one square metre, an additional ₹10 was collected.

However, a few vendors who had occupied more space were refusing to pay the additional fee, Mr. Sivakumar said. These vendors and representatives of the Sunday Market Traders’ Association had sublet the space designated for them, for ₹1,000 to ₹5,000 a day, and were holding other marginal traders to ransom. The civic body had also received complaints in this regard.

When the local body attempted to intervene and fix the charges based on the area occupied by the traders, the representatives of the Association accused the local body of hiking the fee. This was untrue, he said.

Mr. Sivakumar urged the vendors to pay the fee based on the space they had occupied.