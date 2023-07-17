Puducherry schools score big in Paris science contest

July 17, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

From exploring the ideal geometrical shape in designing a mesh to maximise harvesting of fresh water from fog to the impact of constant exposure to roadside dust on plant life, an array of interesting project themes marked the submissions by Puducherry school students to the Make Science International Competition (MSC) 2023 held recently in Paris.

The annual event is co-hosted by Pondicherry Science Forum, Department of Science and Technology, State Training Centre Department of School Education and the University of Paris, France.

More than 25 project proposals were submitted to the University of Paris for the 16th edition of Make Science International Competition for 2022-23. Of these, 12 projects were selected by the university and students were selected to conduct research projects with teacher guides.

The first prize was awarded to the team from GHS Suthukeny that submitted a project on “Experimental study on different geometrical shapes of mesh to harvest maximum fresh water from fog” led by their guide Jalatheeswari.

The second prizes were awarded to “Bacterial growth in petri dishes using agar medium” by GHS Mettupalayam with R. Anita as guide, “Effect of roadside dust and soil on the growth of plants“ by ASN GHS Mudaliarpet with P.Shyamaladevi as guide and “The study on butterfly diversity in Manapet village” by GMS Manapet with Sasikumar as guide.

According to D. Aravindaraja, PSF associate and event coordinator, the 12 science projects were submitted as video recordings and project reports sent to France by post.

The Dean and Professors of the University of Paris evaluated these 12 selected projects and announced ₹18,000 for the first prize entry and three second prizes of ₹6000 each.

The adjudication and announcement of results was held recently through video conference in the auditorium on the third floor of the Directorate of School Education in the present of Joint Director of School Education V. G Sivagami and Dhanaselvan Nehru, Chief Education Officer.

Sylvie Salmitou, co-ordinator of the University of Paris, Alfred Sagayaraj, Senior Scientific officer of Department of Science and Technology, Victoria from State Training Centre, Sivaramareddy, Deputy Director of Education (Women), Madhivanan, PSF president, and Kumaresan, professor, Kanchi Mamunivar Centre for Post Graduate Studies, and PSF associates Hemavathi, Parthasarathy and Ramesh felicitated the students and presented certificates of participation.