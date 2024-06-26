ADVERTISEMENT

City school ties up with UK body to offer language course

Published - June 26, 2024 07:43 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Aditya Vidyashram inked a MoU with the Skills and Education Group, UK for offering English language courses. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Aditya Vidyashram group of institutions has been formally designated a centre for offering globally-recognised English language programmes under a tie up with the Skills and Education Group (SEG) of Nottingham, UK.

The city school recently formalised a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the 111-year-old SEG in Nottingham to offer language proficiency courses accredited by the awarding body UK Awards, a press note said.

The MoU with the SEG which has partnerships with 63 member-institutions, will help sudents across different schools to enrol in the courses offered at Aditya Vidyashram and get certificates accredited by global assessment agencies, including Ofqual (The Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation) in England.

With this certificate, candidates can travel to any part of the world for their further studies and employment, the institution said.

As the recognised centre of SEG, Aditya Vidyasharam will be offering these courses to the students from age 11 years to 21 years (from primary to college level). These certificates will have lifetime validity, unlike other English proficiency programmes, the press note said.

Among those who participated in the MoU event were Scott Forbes, Deputy CEO of SEG, Joy Jyoti Nandi, SEG lead consultant, Anandane C, founder of Aditya Vidyashram group of institutions and Ashok Anand, group chairman, it added.

