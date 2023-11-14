HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

City school inks MoU with enterprise in Auroville

The primary objective of the alliance is to create a comprehensive platform for experiential learning through technology, incorporating practical knowledge and real-world experiences into the educational framework, says the school

November 14, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A city school has joined the network of institutions that have partnered with C3 STREAM Land Designs (C3SLD), an enterprise in Auroville, to teach mathematics to schoolchildren with the assistance of visual programming languages.

The Vaasavi International School (CBSE), represented by M. Marimuthu, principal, and Sujatha Anandavijayan, headmistress, signed the MoU in the presence of P. Venugopal, chairman, Vaasavi International School, with the Auroville unit, a press note from the school said.

The primary objective of the alliance is to create a comprehensive platform for experiential learning through technology, incorporating practical knowledge and real-world experiences into the educational framework, the press note added.

As part of the collaboration, resource persons from the Mathegramming Academy, an initiative of the Auroville enterprise founded by Sanjeev Ranganathan, an alumnus of IIT-Madras, recently completed training of math and science teachers, that seeks to bring a change in the systematic thinking of the children who were introduced to visual mathematics.

Essentially, the programme helps children learn mathematics in an effective and easy way through programming languages, such as Scratch and GeoGebra. The children are able to visualise concepts which encourages in critical thinking rather than rote learning, the school said.

During the roll out of the second phase, students from all the grades of class 7 are undergoing the Scratch programme for two days in a week and for 3 hours, the school said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.