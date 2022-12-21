City school in Puducherry chosen for CBSE’s skill hub initiative

December 21, 2022 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), New Delhi, has chosen a city school for a digital literacy and Skill Hub capacity building initiative rolled out in affiliate institutions across the country.

Vaasavi International School is among schools selected from across the country to pilot the Skill Hub project, a hybrid learning, digital literacy, and skilling initiative implemented with the support of Tech Avant- Garde, a global partner of Microsoft, a press note from the school said.

The CBSE has selected 720 odd schools from across India to implement this project under the National Education Policy, 2020.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, who visited the institution recently, appreciated the CBSE’s choice of a city school as partner for the initiative. Participating in the valedictory function of Vaasavi Science Expo 2022, the Chief Minister distributed prizes to the students for outstanding exhibits.

According to the school, as part of the initiative, the institution will train about 1,000 students from various schools in the Puducherry district every year on digital literacy. The scheme is run as an after-school programme, where one thousand students in every district will be trained in digital literacy each year.

The students will be selected from Classes X and XII. They will be trained free of cost and certified by CBSE, National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology, Microsoft and its partners.

As part of the initiative to enable students to develop skills, the school will partner with industry. The project will be implemented from April 2023, said M. Marimuthu, school principal.