City school in Puducherry chosen for CBSE’s skill hub initiative

December 21, 2022 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The project will be implemented from April 2023, says Vaasavi International School principal

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy presenting prizes to students at an event held at Vaasavi International School.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), New Delhi, has chosen a city school for a digital literacy and Skill Hub capacity building initiative rolled out in affiliate institutions across the country.

Vaasavi International School is among schools selected from across the country to pilot the Skill Hub project, a hybrid learning, digital literacy, and skilling initiative implemented with the support of Tech Avant- Garde, a global partner of Microsoft, a press note from the school said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CBSE has selected 720 odd schools from across India to implement this project under the National Education Policy, 2020.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, who visited the institution recently, appreciated the CBSE’s choice of a city school as partner for the initiative. Participating in the valedictory function of Vaasavi Science Expo 2022, the Chief Minister distributed prizes to the students for outstanding exhibits.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the school, as part of the initiative, the institution will train about 1,000 students from various schools in the Puducherry district every year on digital literacy. The scheme is run as an after-school programme, where one thousand students in every district will be trained in digital literacy each year.

The students will be selected from Classes X and XII. They will be trained free of cost and certified by CBSE, National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology, Microsoft and its partners.

As part of the initiative to enable students to develop skills, the school will partner with industry. The project will be implemented from April 2023, said M. Marimuthu, school principal.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US