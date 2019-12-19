City engineering college team wins contest, bags ₹3 lakh cash prize

The student team from Sri Manakula Vinayagar Engineering College has bagged the TCS-INFRAMIND 2019 title for the second year in a row.

This year, computer science and engineering students Navin.M and Barathraj.S won the season III contest worth a cash prize of ₹3,00,000.

Infra Mind is the contest conducted by TCS-IT Infrastructure (IT IS) unit. The team event comprises four rounds to assess students in the area of blockchain, extended reality, edge computing and virtual reality.

There were around 36,000 contestants registered for the season III.

The grand finale took place in TCS-Siruseri campus in Chennai with the 10 shortlisted teams from various parts of India.

The final round featured three teams from Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Sri Manakula Vinayagar Engineering College.

The other finalists Ashwin. C and Kamesh. K got Ninja offer (3.36 lakh per annum) while third year students Daryl Valarian, Naveen Prakash.E got internship offer at Tata Consultancy Services.

Sri Manakula Vinayaga Educational Trust CMD M.Dhanasekaran, vice chairman S.V.Sugumaran, MLA, Narayanasamy Kesavan, secretary, V.S.K.Venakatachalapathy, Director cum Principal, N.S.N.Cailassame, Placement Officer, K.Premkumar, head of the department and staff members lauded the students for their achievements.

***

Shiak Mohammed Faruk, a final year student of B.Tech IT in IFET College of Engineering, Villupuram, has been selected for pre-placement internship by CISCO against stiff competition at all-India level.

The offer carries a stipend of ₹60,000 per month and placement as consultant engineer after successful completion of internship.

The selection process included several rounds comprising quiz, submission of video on innovative project, written test and an interview.

The student achiever was congratulated by K. V. Raja, college chairman, along with A. Mohammed Iliyas, vice chairman, K. Shivram Alva, secretary, G. Mahendran, principal, S. Matilda, vice principal and J. Asha, Dean (Placement).

***

Sri Venkateshwaraa Medical College Hospital & Research Centre hosted a quality and safety improvement programme.

The event was inaugurated by the group chairman B.Ramachandhiran, in the presence of Mahadevan, director, and Ratnasamy, dean.

Lallu Joseph, quality manager, CMC, Vellore, Joseph S. Fidelis, COO, Annai Vellankanni Hospital,Tirunelveli, Paarivalavan, consultant surgeon, Be well Hospital, Chennai, and Nithya, training head of the hospital, led the sessions.

Contributed by

M. Dinesh Varma