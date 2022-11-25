City college students urged to exercise their franchise

November 25, 2022 07:57 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Election Department on Friday organised an awareness programme for first time voters at Bharathidasan Government College for Women.

Officers attached to the Electoral Registration Office (ERO-4) visited the college and spoke about the importance of exercising franchise. They urged the students to exercise their franchise whenever there is an opportunity. The programme was part of the efforts to ensure 100% participation of voters in the elections. More than 100 students participated in the awareness programme, an official release here said.