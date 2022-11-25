  1. EPaper
City college students urged to exercise their franchise

Election Department organises an awareness programme for first time voters

November 25, 2022 07:57 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Students of Bharathidasan Government College for Women participating in an electoral literacy programme as part of enrolment of first time voters in Puducherry on Friday.

Students of Bharathidasan Government College for Women participating in an electoral literacy programme as part of enrolment of first time voters in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The Election Department on Friday organised an awareness programme for first time voters at Bharathidasan Government College for Women.

Officers attached to the Electoral Registration Office (ERO-4) visited the college and spoke about the importance of exercising franchise. They urged the students to exercise their franchise whenever there is an opportunity. The programme was part of the efforts to ensure 100% participation of voters in the elections. More than 100 students participated in the awareness programme, an official release here said.

