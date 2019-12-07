City-based octogenarian author launches trilogy of children’s stories

At the stroke of a pen, octogenarian author Zohra Margaret Chaube has managed two things— reviving the fading genre of grandma’s tales for children, and capturing for posterity, the magic of bedtime stories.

The city-based author with a lifetime of stories to tell, recently launched Gifts from a Grandma— a trilogy of children’s short stories for different age groups at a function hosted at the Inn Pondiville Forest Retreat.

The trilogy (Highbrow Scribes Publications) has three themes— Animals, Nature and Human Relationships, created for children between the age three and above.

‘ANIMALS’ is intended for the age group of three to five year-olds, when a child is not yet ready to read and prefers listening to stories being told or read out.

‘NATURE’ is aimed at children between age group of six and nine years, by when the child can read on its own and has developed curiosity for the world— how things in nature function, and how man is responsible for it and of what carelessness can result in.

‘HUMAN RELATIONSHIPS’ is for the age group of 10 and above. By this time, the child is learning to live with others and dealing with situations he/she comes up against.

Universal appeal

“Living appropriately and tactfully; in other words, adjusting to social similarities or differences,” as Ms. Chaube puts it. The stories have a universal appeal but India-based in most cases. Many stories are true; reminiscences of my own childhood, youth and family life, she said.

As someone who passed up the opportunity to pursue a doctorate in favour of farming, Ms. Chaube took to storytelling when she became a grandmother and found the need to improvise a new bedtime story every night for her eldest grandchild, Tanisha. These bedtime narrations led to the publishing of a series of children’s stories. Bhikshoo Bhikhari, which came out in 2001, was her first novel for children. This was followed by two anthologies of poems, Captured Moments and The Seven Words.

Along with her new trilogy, Ms. Chaube also released Chandan Woods— a story about a woman’s discovery of herself while harnessing the creativity of the community around her. The book recounts the story of a young woman, who is a designer by profession and the only child of a man in the foreign service. She gets tossed out from a lap of luxury into an unknown journey of life.

The author regards this story special because it was inspired by many personal choices that enabled her to empower rural women and children. On what drives her, the author says, “It’s never too late to pursue a creative passion…. If you have a story inside you, share it. If you love something - do it.