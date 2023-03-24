ADVERTISEMENT

CITU stages protest against neglect of labour welfare in U.T.

March 24, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staging a protest in support of various demands in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Workers led by the CITU staged a rally and demonstration in front of the Assembly on Friday to protest the neglect of labour welfare in the Puducherry Budget 2023-24 and to press for various demands. The rally, which began near the Raja Theatre, culminated with a protest in front of the Legislative Assembly.

CITU president Prabhuraj and other leaders addressed the meeting.

According to CITU leaders, the full Budget presented by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy was completely silent on the welfare of the workers or about the welfare board that can provide workers with social security.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Main demands

Among the main demands are reopening of ration shops, allocation of funds to the Unorganised Workers Welfare Society, the Puducherry Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board, and provision of a₹3,000 pension for construction workers.

Govt. intervention

Apart from opposing power privatisation and seeking suspension of pre-paid electricity meter scheme, the CITU sought government intervention in ensuring fair working conditions in factories and more employment opportunities for youth.

The other demands included improving infrastructure in industrial estates, formulation of new industrial and labour policies, and measures to fill vacant posts across government departments.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US