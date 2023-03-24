CITU stages protest against neglect of labour welfare in U.T.

March 24, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Workers led by the CITU staged a rally and demonstration in front of the Assembly on Friday to protest the neglect of labour welfare in the Puducherry Budget 2023-24 and to press for various demands. The rally, which began near the Raja Theatre, culminated with a protest in front of the Legislative Assembly.

CITU president Prabhuraj and other leaders addressed the meeting.

According to CITU leaders, the full Budget presented by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy was completely silent on the welfare of the workers or about the welfare board that can provide workers with social security.

Main demands

Among the main demands are reopening of ration shops, allocation of funds to the Unorganised Workers Welfare Society, the Puducherry Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board, and provision of a₹3,000 pension for construction workers.

Govt. intervention

Apart from opposing power privatisation and seeking suspension of pre-paid electricity meter scheme, the CITU sought government intervention in ensuring fair working conditions in factories and more employment opportunities for youth.

The other demands included improving infrastructure in industrial estates, formulation of new industrial and labour policies, and measures to fill vacant posts across government departments.