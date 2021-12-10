CITU, other associations stage protest over high petrol price

They explain motorists about the irrational pricing policy

Cadre belonging to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and members of other like-minded organisations on Friday staged a novel protest against rise in prices of petroleum products by stopping vehicles for 10 minutes near Swadheshi Cotton mill complex.

Led by secretary of Puducherry unit of Communist Party of India (Marxist) R. Rajangam, the workers stopped the vehicles and explained to motorists about the irrational rise in prices of petroleum products. They also explained about how the increase in oil price was creating imbalances in family budgets. Members of the Confederation of Puducherry State Government Employees Association, BSNL Employees Association, All India Kisan Sabha, All India Agricultural Workers Association and All India Democratic Women’s Association also participated.