Puducherry

CITU members protest

Police keep vigil near the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Members belonging to the Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) affiliated to the CPI (M) on Tuesday staged a protest near the Legislative Assembly demanding the Government to upgrade the Unorganised Labourers Welfare Society into a Board.

Earlier, the agitators led by CITU president T. Murugan took out a rally from the old bus stand to the Legislative Assembly. They marched through the main streets. They staged a demonstration near the Legislative Assembly to mark their protest against the apathetic attitude of the government towards the welfare of the workers in the unorganised sector.

Mr. Murugan demanded that the government should ensure social security, medical and other statutory benefits to the workers.

