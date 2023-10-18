CITU members demand allocation of funds for welfare board of unorganised sector workers

October 18, 2023 08:09 am | Updated 08:09 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Members of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Tuesday staged a demonstration near the Legislative Assembly to press for their demands, including allocation of funds for the welfare board for unorganised sector workers.

The workers took out a rally from the Bus Stand and as the march reached the Immaculate Church area, they staged a demonstration near the Legislative Assembly. The workers are demanding steps to fix ₹26,000 as minimum wages and allocation of funds for proper functioning of the welfare board for unorganised sector workers.

The CITU wanted the government to disburse ₹5,000 as festival allowance ahead of Deepavali and immediate reopening of ration shops.

CPI(M) secretary R. Rajangam, Tamil Nadu CITU general secretary Sugumaran and CITU Puducherry secretary Sreenivasan participated in the protest.