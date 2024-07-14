Citizens oppose change in public grievance system in Karaikal

Several associations have criticised the recent decision to shift the monthly grievance system from the district collectorate to the relevant government departments, following Lieutenant Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan’s recommendation. They argue that this change will not effectively address people’s grievances.

Under the new system, public grievances will be heard at all government offices on the 15th of every month. While the District Collectorate, being a government office, will hold a grievance meeting, this decentralisation replaces the previous centralised public grievance meetings held at the District Collectorate. Those meetings brought together various government departments under the leadership of the District Collector.

N. Kamaraj, chairman of the Karaikal District SC/ST People’s Welfare Federation, said this move would disempower the common man. “Previously, for the first time under Lieutenant Governor Kiren Bedi, the government held public grievance meetings, which L-G would lead remotely in Karaikal on the 15th of every month. Later, under L-G Tamilisai Soundararajan, the District Collectors began heading the meetings where officials from all departments would be present.”

“In the earlier system, a common man could rely on the District Collector to promptly address their issue. The presence of media at the Collectorate provided support for legitimate issues. However, with grievances being addressed in individual departments, this focus on people’s issues will be lost with the new system,” Mr. Kamaraj said.

“People have faith in the District Collector and strongly believe that, despite all odds, the Collector will hear their pleas and resolve their issues. However, in this new scenario, people are hesitant to approach the department heads. Earlier, when grievances were submitted to the Collector, there was a rigorous process in place to follow up with each department on each grievance. We are unclear how this will play out now,” said D.N. Suresh from the Kadaimadai Vivasayigal Sangam.

