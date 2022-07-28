‘Cities of Tomorrow’ photography contest

July 28, 2022 20:15 IST

The competition is being organised to depict the impact of sustainable and innovation-driven urban development in India through the lens of the citizen

The Puducherry Smart City mission has called for entries to a national photography competition being organised by the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) under the CITIIS (Cities Investment to Innovate, Integrate & Sustain) initiative.

The competition will be on the theme, ‘Cities of Tomorrow’ with the purpose of depicting the impact of sustainable and innovation-driven urban development in India through the lens of the citizen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CITIIS is a joint programme of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affirs (MoHUA), the French Development Agency (AFD), the European Union (EU), and National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA).

The programme is assisting 12 cities, including Puducherry, which were selected through a challenge process, develop and implement sustainable and innovation-driven urban infrastructure projects.

Puducherry was selected in the CITIIS challenge for its project, ‘Our Neighborhood is Your Neighborhood Too’, a participatory planning approach for the development of low income settlements in Puducherry.

This project is categorised under the CITIIS focus area of Social and Organisational Innovation in Low-Income Settlements, which is also one of the themes for the Cities of Tomorrow competition.

Entries are invited from Puducherry on the above mentioned theme.

The entries will be judged by a panel comprising renowned photographers Raghu Rai, Ketaki Sheth, and Sounak Banerjee.

The first prize winner receives 50,000. The second and third cash prizes are 25,000 and 10,000, respectively. The winning entries will also be displayed at a public exhibition at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi in October this year.

The last date for submitting entries is August 15. Aspirants can visit https://niua.in/citiis/citiis-photos-competition for more information.