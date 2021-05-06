CII vows to work closely with govt. towards growth

Industry body greets U.T.’s CM-designate N. Rangasamy

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Puducherry has congratulated Chief Minister-designate N. Rangasamy.

In a press note, C.K. Ranganathan, chairman, CII, Southern Region, said the CII would work closely with the new government towards achieving all-round growth with emphasis on manufacturing and MSMEs, Smart Cities, agriculture and food processing, infrastructure, healthcare, education and skill development, entrepreneurship and tourism.

“CII looks forward in forging a strong partnership with the government and industry towards achieving a robust socio-economic growth, which is sustainable and inclusive,” Mr. Ranganathan said.

Vijay Ganesh K., chairman, CII, Puducherry, said, “CII is working closely with the Government of Puducherry in the fight against the COVID-19 second wave. CII and its members in Puducherry are committed to working hand in hand with the government in coming out of the crisis soon.”

The CII is looking to continue its partnership with the State Government and work with a stronger synergy in creating and enabling an ecosystem through specific policy interventions towards attracting investments and creating new jobs across the sectors and also to facilitate ease of doing business in the Union Territory, the press note said.

“CII is confident that the new government would be industry-friendly and strengthen Puducherry’s pre-eminent position, both economically and socially,” the statement added.