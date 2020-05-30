CII urges Puducherry govt. to defer power tariff hike

PUDUCHERRY

30 May 2020 16:24 IST

Decision would affect competitiveness of the industry, says official

The Confederation of Indian Industry has urged the Puducherry government to defer implementation of power tariff hike proposed by the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission.

CII Puducherry chapter chairman M. Sankaranarayanan on Friday met Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and urged him not to make effective the tariff hike for the time being.

In a release, the CII said the chairman had also requested the Chief Minister to consider waiver of fixed charge of power bills for three months.

Advertising

Advertising

The hike in power tariff at a time of economic slowdown would impact the competitiveness of the industry, he pointed out.