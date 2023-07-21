CII to prepare a road map for Puducherry’s industrial promotion

July 21, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Confederation of Indian Industry will prepare a road map that will help assist the Puducherry administration to frame policies for promotion of tourism and industrial activity.

Interacting with a select group of journalists in Puducherry on Friday, chairman of CII, Southern Region, Kamal Bali said the idea of preparing a report to assist the government in achieving economic growth emerged at a meeting the CII representatives had with Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, his Cabinet colleagues and Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma on Thursday.

“We had a very fruitful discussion. The government has asked us to prepare a report to ensure economic growth. We will be submitting the report in two to three months,” Mr. Bali said. The CII would be exploring the options available for the Union Territory to set up research and development (R&D) facilities in pharma sector, promotion of tourism activities and making the territory a global educational hub,” he said.

The CII during the meeting had suggested setting up of a joint consultative forum like the one existing in States like Kerala. The forum would consist of senior government officials, CII members and other stakeholders of industry. The forum could meet regularly to discuss issues and ways to promote industrial climate, he added.

“We will be meeting the Chief Minister and others once the report is ready. The government is very positive towards taking up decisions that will help promote industrial activity,” he said.

The CII was actively working towards assisting MSMEs in the country to attain global heights. A capacity building programme has been launched by the CII to help MSMEs perform better and meet global standards, he added.

