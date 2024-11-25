CII to organise two-day expo to showcase manufacturing capabilities of Puducherry firms

The Confederation of Indian Industry will be organising a two-day exhibition to showcase the manufacturing capabilities of firms established in Puducherry.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, CII chairman V. Shanmuganandam said the exhibition, IndEX-2024, will be held on November 29 and 30 at Suganya Convention Centre. Around 70 manufacturers based in Puducherry will be putting up stalls to showcase the Union Territory’s industrial achievements, especially in plastic moulding and pharmaceutical manufacturing. The event will see the participation of companies from a wide array of sectors, including general engineering, industrial sheds, chemicals, software, e-publishing, logistics, food processing, start-ups and green energy, he said.

“As per government estimates, the annual export value from companies in Puducherry stood at around ₹3,000 crore. The objective of the industrial exhibition was to send across a message that the Union Territory has potential other than tourism too. The companies based in Puducherry manufacture critical components to major multinational companies and even to Indian Railways. By hosting the event, Puducherry aims to reinforce its position as a critical player in India’s industrial sector, fostering innovation, growth and partnerships,” he said.

Disputing the notion that several industrial units have shut shops or migrated to other States, the Chairman said, “it is a wrong notion. Maybe, two or three companies might have shifted due to logistical reasons. In fact, some of the existing companies have taken up expansion within the territory in the recent years. At least three companies put together have invested around ₹400 crore for expansion in the Union Territory,” he said.

Samir Kamra, vice-chairman of CII said IndEx-2024 is a platform to not only showcase Puducherry’s industrial capabilities but also an opportunity to invite government and corporate stakeholders to collaborate in driving economic growth in the Union Territory. The exhibition reflects the region’s vibrant industrial ecosystem and its contribution to national development, he said.

Manufacturer for Vande Bharat

The industries in the region supply critical components to major conglomerates, such as OLA Electric, Tata group, TVS group, Maruti Suzuki, Lucas TVS and the Indian Railways, including to Vande Bharat Express, said Mr. Shanmuganandam.

Metal Scope India Private Limited, a Puducherry-based Tier-1 rolling stock manufacturer for Indian Railways, has produced vital parts for 520 Vande Bharat coaches at its factory in Sedarapet and neighbouring Vanur village in Tamil Nadu. The company has produced under frames, lower side and right-side walls and roof structure for the Vande Bharat coaches. Apart from manufacturing components for the Vande Bharat coaches, the company has also manufactured parts for 3,500 Linke-Hofmann-Busch coaches and 2,000 MEMU, EMU and DMU coaches at its Sedarapet factory, a CII member said.