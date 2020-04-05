CII seeks relief for units in Puducherry

The CII Puducherry chapter has urged Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy to provide relief to industrial units in Puducherry through electricity tariff waivers and providing MSMEs easy access to soft loans in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown.

A CII delegation, led by M. Sankaranarayanan, chairman, which met the Chief Minister, sought a waiver of the fixed cost (minimum demand charges) for HT consumers for April and May. The delegation wanted support extended to MSMEs for easy access to finance at low interest rate.

The CII team briefed the Chief Minster on various initiatives taken up by CII to address the challenges faced by the industry because of COVID-19. The CII has been working closely with the government departments concerned in getting redress for the issues facing the industry, especially MSMEs.