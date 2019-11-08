CII Puducherry welcomes India’s RCEP pullout

CII-Puducherry has welcomed India pulling out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

In a statement, M. Kalaiichelvan, CII chairman, termed the decision taken by the Indian Government “a rational step to maintain a level-playing field for the Indian industry.”

“Before joining the RCEP or any other agreement, it is important to ensure that competitiveness of the Indian industry is enhanced, and there is an even-playing field for the Indian industry vis-à-vis imports,” he said.