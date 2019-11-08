Puducherry

CII Puducherry welcomes India’s RCEP pullout

more-in

CII-Puducherry has welcomed India pulling out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

In a statement, M. Kalaiichelvan, CII chairman, termed the decision taken by the Indian Government “a rational step to maintain a level-playing field for the Indian industry.”

“Before joining the RCEP or any other agreement, it is important to ensure that competitiveness of the Indian industry is enhanced, and there is an even-playing field for the Indian industry vis-à-vis imports,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Puducherry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 13, 2020 6:36:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/cii-puducherry-welcomes-indias-rcep-pullout/article29913772.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY