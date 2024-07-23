ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry chapter of CII welcomes Budget focus on MSME sector

Updated - July 23, 2024 07:52 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 07:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Chairman of CII, Puducherry State Council, V. Shanmuganandam has welcomed the provisions made in the Union Budget for the development of MSME sector.

In a statement here, he said there has been a great focus towards development of the MSME sector. It will help in creating more jobs and pave way for skill development. The MSME sector in Puducherry should seize the opportunity by investing more and setting up new units in Karasur area, the statement said.

He welcomed the Centre’s decision to enhance Mudra loan limit from ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh and credit guarantee scheme to facilitate term loans for machinery without provision of a collateral or third-party guarantee.

