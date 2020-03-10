CII Puducherry gets new chairman

PUDUCHERRY

10 March 2020 04:15 IST

Annual meet focuses on the evolution of leadership in 21st century

M. Sankaranarayanan has been elected as chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Puducherry State Council for 2020-21, and Vijay Ganesh K. as the vice-chairman at the annual meeting of the CII unit held here recently.

Mr. Sankaranarayanan, who is managing director, The Grand Technologies and founder-cum-chairman of Aathmalayaa School, Karaikal, was previously the vice-chairman of CII Puducherry State council in 2019-20 and the co-convenor of CII manufacturing/MSME panel (2018-19) of CII Puducherry.

Mr. Ganesh, managing director, Poclain Hydraulics Pvt. Ltd, has also held the position of convenor — manufacturing & MSME panel during 2019-20.

Advertising

Advertising

4.0 session

On the occasion of the annual meeting, the CII organised a Leadership 4.0 session focusing on theme “The evolution of leadership in 21st Century.”

Ashwani Kumar, Chief Secretary, Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu, Chairman, CII Southern Region, A. Vikranth Raja, IAS, Secretary to Chief Minister, Rahul Alwal, Senior Superintendent of Police — L&O and Uma Sudhir, Executive Editor (South), NDTV, shared their experiences with the participants at the event.