Puducherry

CII Puducherry gets new chairman

Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar and other dignitaries at the event. Special Arrangement

Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar and other dignitaries at the event. Special Arrangement   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Annual meet focuses on the evolution of leadership in 21st century

M. Sankaranarayanan has been elected as chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Puducherry State Council for 2020-21, and Vijay Ganesh K. as the vice-chairman at the annual meeting of the CII unit held here recently.

Mr. Sankaranarayanan, who is managing director, The Grand Technologies and founder-cum-chairman of Aathmalayaa School, Karaikal, was previously the vice-chairman of CII Puducherry State council in 2019-20 and the co-convenor of CII manufacturing/MSME panel (2018-19) of CII Puducherry.

Mr. Ganesh, managing director, Poclain Hydraulics Pvt. Ltd, has also held the position of convenor — manufacturing & MSME panel during 2019-20.

4.0 session

On the occasion of the annual meeting, the CII organised a Leadership 4.0 session focusing on theme “The evolution of leadership in 21st Century.”

Ashwani Kumar, Chief Secretary, Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu, Chairman, CII Southern Region, A. Vikranth Raja, IAS, Secretary to Chief Minister, Rahul Alwal, Senior Superintendent of Police — L&O and Uma Sudhir, Executive Editor (South), NDTV, shared their experiences with the participants at the event.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 10, 2020 4:15:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/cii-puducherry-gets-new-chairman/article31028493.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY