CII Puducherry chapter welcomes Union Budget

February 01, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Union Territory can benefit a lot from the plans initiated by the Centre to boost aviation and tourism sectors, says CII Puducherry chairman

The Hindu Bureau

Members of CII, Puducherry chapter, holding discussion on the Budget after watching the live presentation of the Union Budget, in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Terming the Union Budget ‘a sustainable and growth oriented budget’, chairman of Puducherry chapter of CII, S. Sureender, on Wednesday said the Union Territory could benefit much from the plans initiated by the Union Government for aviation and tourism sectors.

A CII release here said the announcement in the Union Budget to have 50 additional airports, heliports, water aerodromes and advanced landing grounds are welcome initiatives. The territorial administration could use the opportunity to strengthen the infrastructure in the airport and add more domestic connectivity.

The Centre also planned to select 50 destinations for tourism development through challenge mode. The programme was aimed to attract both domestic and foreign tourists. The Puducherry government could tap the opportunity for the development of the Union Territory as a favoured destination, he said.

The Union Territory could also benefit from the Centre’s decision to allocate ₹10,000 crore per year for urban infrastructure. The administration should seek the Centre’s support to create a centre of excellence for Artificial Intelligence in Puducherry, said Mr. Sureender.

The MSME sector would certainly benefit from the Centre’s plan to infuse ₹9,000 crore. The allocation would increase fund flow to the MSME sector. “Being the backbone of industrial growth, the sector could focus on multiplying their business and provide more employment opportunities,” he noted.

