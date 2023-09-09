ADVERTISEMENT

CII organises training programme for students in Puducherry

September 09, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The programme aims at enhancing employability skills of students from vernacular medium and rural backgrounds

The Hindu Bureau

Around 130 students from seven technical educational institutions are participating in the fifth edition of the Garnishing Talent Programme of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The programme aims at enhancing employability skills of students from vernacular medium and rural backgrounds. The programme will be run for six weeks, and students will be trained by those with experience in the field. Those who are attending the programme are from CII member institutions, a press release said.

The CII is organising the programme in collaboration with Eaton Power Quality Private Limited. Puducherry CII Chairman A. Joseph Rozario; vice-chairman V. Shanmuganandam and Eaton Power Managing Director I Syed Sajjadh Ali were among the participants of the inaugural event on Saturday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US