CII organises training programme for students in Puducherry

September 09, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Around 130 students from seven technical educational institutions are participating in the fifth edition of the Garnishing Talent Programme of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The programme aims at enhancing employability skills of students from vernacular medium and rural backgrounds. The programme will be run for six weeks, and students will be trained by those with experience in the field. Those who are attending the programme are from CII member institutions, a press release said.

The CII is organising the programme in collaboration with Eaton Power Quality Private Limited. Puducherry CII Chairman A. Joseph Rozario; vice-chairman V. Shanmuganandam and Eaton Power Managing Director I Syed Sajjadh Ali were among the participants of the inaugural event on Saturday.

