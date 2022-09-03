CII organises seminar on Human Resources

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
September 03, 2022 20:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Secretary, Industry and Commerce, A. Muthamma, centre, highlighted the role played by HR managers in ensuring a good relationship between the employees and the employer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Puducherry chapter of Confederation of Indian Industry organised a seminar on ‘Roadmap to tech adoption to drive HR transformation’ on Friday.

Secretary, Industry and Commerce, A. Muthamma highlighted the role played by the managers of Human Resources department (HR) in ensuring a good relationship between the employees and the employer. The government departments could learn from the digitisation of HR through CII programme. Chairman of CII, Puducherry, S Sureender, Vice chairman A Joseph Rozario and convenor, HR Panel, CII Puducherry participated in the programme.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The objective of the seminar was to champion human resources development through continuous progression besides being a platform for learning, sharing and networking, a CII release here said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app