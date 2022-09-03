CII organises seminar on Human Resources

Secretary, Industry and Commerce, A. Muthamma, centre, highlighted the role played by HR managers in ensuring a good relationship between the employees and the employer.

The Puducherry chapter of Confederation of Indian Industry organised a seminar on ‘Roadmap to tech adoption to drive HR transformation’ on Friday.

Secretary, Industry and Commerce, A. Muthamma highlighted the role played by the managers of Human Resources department (HR) in ensuring a good relationship between the employees and the employer. The government departments could learn from the digitisation of HR through CII programme. Chairman of CII, Puducherry, S Sureender, Vice chairman A Joseph Rozario and convenor, HR Panel, CII Puducherry participated in the programme.

The objective of the seminar was to champion human resources development through continuous progression besides being a platform for learning, sharing and networking, a CII release here said.