CII organises Kaizen competition

Published - May 24, 2024 07:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry has organised a ‘Kaizen’ competition for supervisors and operators of companies in Puducherry.

Kaizen is a Japanese word meaning continuous improvement. The competition saw participation of 19 teams from CII member organisations in Puducherry, a release said. Chairman of CII, Puducherry, V. Shanmuganandam in his inaugural address urged members to align their efforts towards nation’s economic growth. All should work towards making the country a 35 trillion-dollar economy by 2047, the release said.

Convenor of Manufacturing and MSME panel, CII, J. Thiruvasagam, said it was necessary for people to continuously hone their skills for achieving personal and professional growth, the release said.

