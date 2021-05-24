CII helpdesk for infected industrial workers

PUDUCHERRY

24 May 2021 00:44 IST

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII-Puducherry) has established a helpdesk to streamline requirements of industrial workers who get infected with coronavirus and their kin.

A press note said the helpdesk teams were already in action by having a set of medical practitioners 24x7 to advice on availability of ambulance services, Isolation Centre and support in providing assistance for oxygenated beds, etc.

The COVID Helpdesk was launched by T Arun,Health Secretary.

The facility would assist patients and their family members to arrange for critical needs such as oxygen beds, ambulance, doctors’ assistance and medicines.

The initiative has been supported by CII members in Puducherry such as Eaton Power Quality Pvt Ltd., Hotel Surguru, Integra Software Services Pvt Ltd, Lebracs Rubber linings Pvt Ltd., Lenovo India, Manatec Electronics Pvt Ltd., Poclain Hydraulics Pvt Ltd., RR Cosmo, Sattva Logistics Group, Snam Alloys pvt Ltd., The Grand Technologies, The Flavors India Pvt Ltd., Divma Engineering Company Pvt Ltd, Hi-Tech Engineers, the press note said.