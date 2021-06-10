CII gifts ambulance to Jipmer

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Puducherry handed over an ambulance to the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer), to assist its COVID-19 relief measures.

Vijay Ganesh K. CII chairman and S Sureender, vice-chairman, handed over the ambulance to Rakesh Aggarwal, JIPMER Director, in the presence of Dorairajan LN, Medical Superintendent, Santhosh Satheesh, Professor of Cardiology and senior officials of JIPMER.

CII and its members have previously donated a few items, such as refrigerators, automatic floor washer, PPE kits, face masks and hand sanitiser for COVID care in JIPMER during the pandemic.

Mr. Vijay Ganesh said it is very important for industry to join hands and support the government in this battle in these challenging times. The CII, with the support of members has initiated various relief activities for the benefit of people in Puducherry, which include distribution of ventilators, setting up of oxygen generating plants, oxygen concentrators and augmented oxygenated beds, etc.

He appealed to citizens to do their bit and follow the COVID appropriate behaviour and guidelines given by the Government.

Dr. Rakesh Aggarwal, thanked the CII for the gesture of support.