CII forms task force

The Confederation of the Indian Industry (CII) Puducherry has formed a State-level COVID-19 taskforce as part of its efforts to work closely with the government to contain the spread of coronavirus.
The taskforce, led by M. Sankaranarayanan, CII Puducherry chairman, would focus on not only representing industry issues before the State government but also in supporting the government’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19, a press note said.
The CII was already engaged in relief measures such as distribution of medicines, masks, personal protective gear for poor people including labourers.
The taskforce will coordinate with various departments and facilitate movement of essential items and production of critical materials essential to combat COVID 19.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.