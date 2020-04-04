CII forms task force

The Confederation of the Indian Industry (CII) Puducherry has formed a State-level COVID-19 taskforce as part of its efforts to work closely with the government to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The taskforce, led by M. Sankaranarayanan, CII Puducherry chairman, would focus on not only representing industry issues before the State government but also in supporting the government’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19, a press note said.

The CII was already engaged in relief measures such as distribution of medicines, masks, personal protective gear for poor people including labourers.

The taskforce will coordinate with various departments and facilitate movement of essential items and production of critical materials essential to combat COVID 19.