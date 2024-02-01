CII compliments Centre for presenting a stable and growth oriented Budget

February 01, 2024 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has termed the interim budget presented by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as a “stable and growth” oriented budget.

Chairman of CII Puducherry chapter A. Joseph Rozario in a statement said the budget would spur overall growth of the economy. The budget has laid emphasis on infrastructure development, new railway projects, conversion of 40,000 normal rail bogeys into the level of cars attached to Vande Bharat trains, new air connectivity and port development activities.

The allocation of ₹1 lakh crore fund to promote R&D and new technologies would help improve the standards of Indian companies on par with global firms, the release said. He also complimented the government for giving focus on green energy business initiatives. Promotion of solar panels in houses, electric vehicle manufacturing, EV charging stations and adoption of EV business would help in creating new employment opportunities, he added.

