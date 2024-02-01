GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CII compliments Centre for presenting a stable and growth oriented Budget

February 01, 2024 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has termed the interim budget presented by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as a “stable and growth” oriented budget.

Chairman of CII Puducherry chapter A. Joseph Rozario in a statement said the budget would spur overall growth of the economy. The budget has laid emphasis on infrastructure development, new railway projects, conversion of 40,000 normal rail bogeys into the level of cars attached to Vande Bharat trains, new air connectivity and port development activities.

The allocation of ₹1 lakh crore fund to promote R&D and new technologies would help improve the standards of Indian companies on par with global firms, the release said. He also complimented the government for giving focus on green energy business initiatives. Promotion of solar panels in houses, electric vehicle manufacturing, EV charging stations and adoption of EV business would help in creating new employment opportunities, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.