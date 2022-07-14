CII closely working with govt. and colleges to generate more jobs

It is a misnomer to suggest there is lack of employment opportunities: CII representatives

It is a misnomer to suggest there is lack of employment opportunities: CII representatives

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has started working with the government and higher education institutions in the Union Territory to equip the students to get employed in local industrial units, CII Puducherry unit representatives said here on Thursday.

Addressing a joint press conference, chairman of Puducherry chapter of CII S. Sureender and vice-chairman A. Joseph Rozario said it was a misnomer to suggest that there was lack of employment opportunities for local students pursuing various courses in higher educational institutions here.

“In fact, there are a plenty of opportunities available in industrial establishments in the Union Territory. The fact is that we are not able to get the desired manpower. For that, we need to frame courses which will fetch employment in local industries for the students. The requirements of industries should be assessed and courses should be designed accordingly. We (CII) have already started working with Engineering, Arts and Science colleges and ITIs to help students become more employable, “ said Mr. Sureender.

The students along with faculty are allowed to make industrial visits to understand various aspects involved in the functioning of business houses. The need of the hour was more collaboration between government, educational institutions and CII to frame the curriculum and identify ways to improve the skills of students so that they could be absorbed locally, he said.

The present day requirements of most industries in Puducherry are met through labourers sourced from North India. Now, the States that supply the labour such as Uttar Pradesh have also started seeking huge investments for setting up ventures. The move by such States would have serious impact on labour supply here, said Mr. Rozario.

Mr. Sureender said there had been several positive developments in fast tracking projects in the Union Territory. The Cabinet had approached the Centre to obtain power to lease land for industrial purposes. The government has allowed firms to utilise 60% of available land for expansion. Some industrial houses have started expansion activities. The move to expand the airport was a very positive development, he added.

The government should concentrate further on the ease of doing business, appoint an expert for better coordination, improve inter-departmental coordination for renewal of licence and address issues pertaining to power distribution, said Mr. Rozario.

“The Union Territory has several advantages, including peaceful atmosphere, surplus availability of power and easy accessibility to Ministers and officials. We need only to make talent available and make doing business more easy, “ said Mr. Sureender.