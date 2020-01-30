CII celebrates 125th anniversary with students

Around 800 students from various colleges and employees of member companies of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Puducherry, came together at the Indira Gandhi Sports Stadium here on Wednesday and did a ‘CII” shaped human formation on the occasion of the 125th anniversary of CII.

Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy inaugurated the event. CII Puducherry president M. Kalaiichelvan said the CII had assumed a key position at the forefront of development, especially since liberalisation in 1991. “The celebration of 125 years in 2020 is a milestone. It is quite interesting to look back over this organisation’s history.” “We are committed to working closely with the government on policy issues and the CII is the interface between the government and the industry for enhancing competitiveness and strategic global links,” he said.

“Our basic philosophy of partnership, commitment and service has remained unchanged and CII members are leaders in India’s growth process across industries,” he added.

CII Vice-president M. Sankarnarayanan and former Chairman A.L. Shah spoke.