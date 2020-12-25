Christmas celebrated in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

25 December 2020 16:01 IST

Christmas was celebrated with gaiety and religious fervour in Puducherry on Friday.

Christians attended special services held on Thursday night and Friday morning at various churches.

Archbishop Antony Anandarayar of Archdiocese of Pondicherry and Cuddalore led the midnight mass at the famous Immaculate Conception Cathedral on Mission Street on Thursday night.

Hundreds of believers in Christ thronged the midnight mass held at Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Our Lady of Assumption Church in Nellithope and Our Lady of Lourdes in Villianur.

Priests in Eglise de Notre Dame des Anges on Dumas Street offered Christmas mass in Tamil, French and English.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy attended the midnight mass at Immaculate Conception Cathedral and Our Lady of Assumption Church in Nellithope.