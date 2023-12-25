ADVERTISEMENT

Christmas celebrated in Puducherry with gaiety

December 25, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

People offer prayer during the midnight mass at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral on Mission Street in Puducherry on the occasion of Christmas. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Christmas was celebrated with gaiety and religious fervour in Puducherry on Monday. Churches belonging to various congregations were decked up from Sunday evening. Special services were held across the region on Sunday night and Monday morning.

The Apostolic Administrator of Archdiocese Puducherry-Cuddalore, Francis Kalist, led the midnight mass at the famous Immaculate Conception Cathedral on Mission Street on Sunday night.

Hundreds of Christians thronged the midnight mass held at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Our Lady of Assumption Church in Nellithope and Our Lady of Lourdes in Villianur.

Priests in Eglise de Notre Dame des Anges on Dumas Street offered Christmas mass in Tamil, French and English.

CONNECT WITH US