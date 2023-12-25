GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Christmas celebrated in Puducherry with gaiety

December 25, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
People offer prayer during the midnight mass at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral on Mission Street in Puducherry on the occasion of Christmas.

People offer prayer during the midnight mass at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral on Mission Street in Puducherry on the occasion of Christmas. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Christmas was celebrated with gaiety and religious fervour in Puducherry on Monday. Churches belonging to various congregations were decked up from Sunday evening. Special services were held across the region on Sunday night and Monday morning.

The Apostolic Administrator of Archdiocese Puducherry-Cuddalore, Francis Kalist, led the midnight mass at the famous Immaculate Conception Cathedral on Mission Street on Sunday night.

Hundreds of Christians thronged the midnight mass held at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Our Lady of Assumption Church in Nellithope and Our Lady of Lourdes in Villianur.

Priests in Eglise de Notre Dame des Anges on Dumas Street offered Christmas mass in Tamil, French and English.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.