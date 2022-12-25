ADVERTISEMENT

Christmas celebrated in Puducherry with gaiety

December 25, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Archdiocese Puducherry-Cuddalore, Francis Kalist, led the mass at the Immaculate Cathedral

The Hindu Bureau

Midnight mass under way at Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Puducherry on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Christmas was celebrated with gaiety and religious fervour in Puducherry on Saturday.

Churches belonging to various congregations were decked up from Saturday evening. Special services were held across the region on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Hundreds attend mass

Hundreds of Christians thronged the midnight mass held at Immaculate Conception Cathedral on Mission Street, Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Our Lady of Assumption Church in Nellithope and Our Lady of Lourdes in Villianur.

Apostolic administrator of Archdiocese Puducherry-Cuddalore, Francis Kalist, led the mass at the Immaculate Cathedral. Priests in Eglise de Notre Dame des Anges on Dumas Street offered mass in Tamil, French and English.

