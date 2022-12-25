  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Christmas celebrated in Puducherry with gaiety

Archdiocese Puducherry-Cuddalore, Francis Kalist, led the mass at the Immaculate Cathedral

December 25, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Midnight mass under way at Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Puducherry on Saturday.

Midnight mass under way at Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Puducherry on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Christmas was celebrated with gaiety and religious fervour in Puducherry on Saturday.

Churches belonging to various congregations were decked up from Saturday evening. Special services were held across the region on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Hundreds attend mass

Hundreds of Christians thronged the midnight mass held at Immaculate Conception Cathedral on Mission Street, Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Our Lady of Assumption Church in Nellithope and Our Lady of Lourdes in Villianur.

Apostolic administrator of Archdiocese Puducherry-Cuddalore, Francis Kalist, led the mass at the Immaculate Cathedral. Priests in Eglise de Notre Dame des Anges on Dumas Street offered mass in Tamil, French and English.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.