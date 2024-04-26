ADVERTISEMENT

Children’s science festival kicks off today

April 26, 2024 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

About 250 children will be participating in the two-day “Children’s Science Festival-2024” getting under way under the auspices of the Pondicherry Science Forum (PSF) on Saturday.

According to the PSF, the event scheduled at the Apres primary school, Periyakattupalayam, is hosted in the memory of popular scientist of the forum Thomas Pragasam.

The festival is supported by the NGOs Samam Makalir Suyasarbu Iyakkam and Vudhavi Karangal.

The PSF has assembled a team of 30 resource persons and 20 volunteers for the science festival.

A.Muthamma, Secretary, Planning and Research and Power, will launch the event at 9:30 a.m.

